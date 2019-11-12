You won't believe the unprofessional things these Houstonians are doing at work

HOUSTON - The internet is buzzing about unprofessional things people have done at the office, thanks to this Buzzfeed article.

So we posed the question to Houstonians: What's the most unprofessional thing you've done at work?

And the answers... well, let's just say we're blushing behind our computer monitors right now.

1. This employee is baring it all:

"Found out that the physician I worked for installed a camera in the office without telling us. When we found out, I flashed my 2 ladies!" - Pat L.

2. This employee is definitely not a germaphobe:

"I was working at a very stressful doctor's office and I would go to into the bathroom, turn off the light and lay on the floor. It was really that bad!" - Jennifer D.

3. This employee expensed her ride share receipts:

"Went to the local bar and drank our lunch!" - Penny C.

4. This employee just can't seem to clear her throat:

"A long, long time ago, a co-worker and I on our lunch hour bought her little son a kitten for his birthday. We hid the kitten in my bottom desk drawer. We worked in a bull pen open environment so every time the kitten meowed, I coughed, sneezed or made a noise. Still laughing about this after all these years!" - Liz T.

5. This employee has simply had enough:

"I told a kid that was acting up in the waiting room while his mom was seeing the doctor that I was going to grab him and take him to the back to give him 5 shots if he didn't sit down and be quiet." - Josie D.

You can read more of the comments we received on our Facebook page. Think you can top them? Share your unprofessional stories with us in the comments below.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.