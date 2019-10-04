Why you should be drinking orange wine

HOUSTON - If you're looking for something new to drink this fall season, trade in that glass of traditional red wine, for orange.

Sommelier Chris Polodian with Camerata Wine Bar shares what it is, and how it compares to other types of wine.

It's the original style of wine. They were making orange wine before they were making rosé, before they were making white," said Polodian.

Orange Wine

Named for its amber hue

The photo-negative of rosé

Can pair with a variety of dishes

Including:

1. Camerata Charcuterie & Cheese Platter

2. Paulie's Grilled Pork Chop

3. Paulie's Creste Di Gallo

