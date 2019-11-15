What your dreams are trying to tell you

HOUSTON - Every person in your dream is really you, and every experience in your dream is about you.

“So when we are dreaming, every character in our dream is us, because in our dream our unconscious is trying to help us,” said Dr. Gail Gross.

For most recurring dreams, it’s important to consider what your unconscious is trying to tell you.

Your unconscious is trying to get your attention about a particular issue that has not yet been resolved.

“Keeping a dream journal gives you more and more access to your unconscious, and that way your unconscious respects what you’re doing, and says ok, if you are paying attention, I‘ll tell you more,” said Dr. Gross.

Dream about flying?

via GIPHY

This means you need to be free and that you are under too much pressure here on the ground or here on Earth. In some ways, you are dreaming of an escape. Also, Dr. Gross suggests that things are so complex down here that you need to get an aerial view to better understand what’s going on in your life.

Darkness in any way

via GIPHY

This could be with a character in a dream, in the form of a mysterious person wearing dark colors. This represents shadow material and it is not bad or evil like it seems. The meaning behind these dreams relates to what we have disowned that needs to be integrated back into our lives.

Nightmares about past jobs

via GIPHY

A nightmare happens when you have not been paying attention to your dreams and symbolizes that you are under too much pressure in some aspect of your life.

Dr. Gross also says, every dream reveals a problem-solving issue and the key to the solving that problem can also be revealed in the dream, if you allow yourself to reflect on what your unconscious is trying to tell you.

Dr. Gross is a nationally recognized family and child development expert, author and psychologist.

Her latest book is called, “How to Build Your Baby's Brain: A Parent's Guide to Using New Gene Science to Raise a Smart, Secure, and Successful Child.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.