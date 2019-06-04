What you need to know before a storm hits

HOUSTON - Hurricane season is officially here and it’s never too early to prepare for an emergency.

Chris Draper with Allstate recently stopped by with important tips on how you can prepare for a storm.

Check and make sure you have the right coverage to protect your property." -Chris Draper, Allstate Exclusive Agent

For a Hurricane Preparedness Guide, click here.

#HurricaneSeason is here! Be sure your prepared for the unexpected by reviewing your insurance coverage early. #Allstate #Texas https://t.co/aRsPRbTYCW — Allstate Texas (@AllstateTX) June 4, 2019

For more tips, you can visit Allstate’s Twitter page here.

If you would like to like to learn more about Allstate, visit their website here or give them a call at 1 (800) ALLSTATE.

Sponsored by Allstate

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.