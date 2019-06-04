Houston Life

What you need to know before a storm hits

Don't let a natural disaster leave you with a headache

By Carlos Hernandez - Houston Life editor

HOUSTON - Hurricane season is officially here and it’s never too early to prepare for an emergency. 

Chris Draper with Allstate recently stopped by with important tips on how you can prepare for a storm.

Check and make sure you have the right coverage to protect your property." -Chris Draper, Allstate Exclusive Agent

For a Hurricane Preparedness Guide, click here.

