What makes a pinot noir wine shine?

HOUSTON - Dana Epperson might have one of the coolest job titles in the world: winemaker.

She's been in the wine industry for 15 years and and is currently the winemaker for Duckhorn's "Migration" family of wines.

Dana teaches co-host Courtney Zavala what makes Duckhorn's Pinot Noir wines shine in the video above.

"For me I love Pinot Noir because it's very food friendly, has really nice acid balance, and it's just really elegant." said Dana, "So if you're getting home from work, it's just a nice glass to have if you don't want to have a white wine."

You can learn more about Duckhorn wines here.

