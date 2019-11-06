Welcome to Texas Jimmy Fallon! The Tonight Show set to record at UT Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas is giving a big, southern welcome to Jimmy Fallon.

The Tonight Show is set to record an episode at The University of Texas at Austin on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m. The episode will air later that night at 10:35 on KPRC 2.

So why UT Austin?

"We wanted to say thanks to all of our fans," said Fallon. "Most of our fans are college students, so we wanted to pick a good school that would have big energy."

As another sign of gratitude, free tickets were offered to UT students only.

The guest lineup includes Chip and Joanna Gaines and Matthew McConaughey. Gucci Mane is the musical guest.

Fallon took a few minutes to sit down with Houston Life co-host Derrick Shore ahead of recording this episode. The two chatted about the decision to take the show on the road, his early career and one of the skits he thought was a flop (hint: it includes frozen turkeys).

