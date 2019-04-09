Weird Texas laws you never knew about

Texas - Co-hosts Derrick Shore and Courtney Zavala got a kick out of learning about strange laws that exist in The Lone Star State. Here is a short list of a few wacky rules mentioned on the show.

Weird Laws in Texas:

According to DumbLaws.com...

A recently passed anti-crime law requires criminals to give their victims 24 hours notice. You cannot shoot a buffalo from the second story of a hotel. It is illegal to dust any public building with a feather duster. The entire Encyclopedia Britannica is banned in Texas because it contains a formula for making beer at home. You cannot milk a strangers cow. Wire cutters can not be carried in your pocket. It is illegal to sell one’s eye.

Weird Laws in Houston:

It is illegal to sell Limburger cheese on Sunday. Beer may not be purchased after midnight on a Sunday, but it may be purchased on Monday.

For the full list of weird laws, both domestic and international, click here.

