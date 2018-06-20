Vanilla Milkshake Day with Bernie's Burger Bus

HOUSTON - Chef Justin Turner from Bernie's Burger Bus serves up an easy vanilla milkshake recipe you can make at home. Plus, he shares some specials to celebrate National Vanilla Milkshake Day at Bernie's Burger Bus.

Bernie's Burger Bus "Vanilla Milkshake Day" Recipe

Ingredients:

3 scoops of vanilla ice cream

1/4 to 1/2 cup milk (depending on desired consistency)

1/4 vanilla bean (scraped and seeded)

Magic Shell chocolate

Sprinkles

Toppings of choice

Syrup of Choice

Whipped Cream

Directions:

Add ice cream, milk, and vanilla bean seeds to blender. (Cut vanilla bean lengthwise, open and gently scrape a knife down the inside of the bean to remove seeds). Blend well. Add any mix-ins desired and gently blend again for a few more seconds. Pour into chocolate rimmed glass. Add toppings, syrup, and/or whipped cream.

To make chocolate rimmed glass:

Put milkshake glass in the freezer for about 10 minutes to cool. Pour Magic Chocolate into a small plate. Pour sprinkles into another small plate. Take glass out of freezer, turn upside down and dip rim into chocolate, then QUICKLY dip into sprinkles before chocolate hardens. Put glass back on freezer until ready to pour milkshake.

