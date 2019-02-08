Valentine's Day gift guide for men

HOUSTON - Are you still struggling with what to get your man this Valentine's Day?

We know how hard it can be to buy for guys, that's why we visited these three, local shops to help you find the perfect gift, at any price point.

1. Manready Mercantile - 321 W. 19th St.

Hand-dipped Whiskey Glasses - $36 for a set of 4

Oxford Pennant $25-50

Ball Caps $28-60

2. Reserve Supply Company - 2205 Washington Ave.

Stance Socks - $12-20

Dickie's 1922 Shirt - $170

Timex Archives Watch - $115-150

3. Will Leather Goods - 645 Heights Blvd.

Houston Passport Cover & Flask - $95

Oxblood Money Clip Wallet - $135

Leather Messenger Bag & Backpacks - $450

To see all of the above mentioned gift ideas, watch the video above, or visit any of the above linked websites.

Happy shopping, and Happy Valentine's Day!

