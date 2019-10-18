USAF Academy Band, Wild Blue Country, performs in Houston

HOUSTON - Music is part of the mission for this group of active duty airmen.

They're members of the United States Air Force Academy's commercial band called, Wild Blue Country.

They tour both stateside and abroad supporting the Air Force and its Academy through community outreach events.

We are one of the very few units that gets to interact with actual civilian Americans to say you know what our military is thinking of you, we appreciate your support, and this a free concert to say thank you," said SrA Michael Coletti, USAF.

Wild Blue Country is playing a free concert at The Clarion at Brazosport College in Lake Jackson on Saturday, Oct 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Watch Wild Blue Country perform "Here We Are" on "Houston Life."

For more information on Wild Blue Country, click here.

