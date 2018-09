HOUSTON - If you're suffering with symptoms caused by obstructive sleep apnea, there's a new surgical option for those who haven't been able to use CPAP. Hypoglossal nerve stimulation helped patient Joy Helminski get her energy back.

"Within two weeks after I had it activated it was like the sun had come out."

