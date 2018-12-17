Top 5 holiday gifts for gamers from Conn's HomePlus

HOUSTON - Conn's HomePlus has the gadget gifts on everyone's holiday list this year, especially when it comes to the gamers in your life.

Conn's stopped by Houston Life to share their list of Top 5 Holiday Gifts:

1. Nintendo Switch Gaming Bundle

2. Limited Edition Pro Spider-Man Bundle

3. Xbox One X BO4 Bundle

4. Samsung 82' QLED HDR Smart 4K UHD TV

5. iRobot Roomba i7

For more information on all these products and more, you can visit their website Conns.com.

