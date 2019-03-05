Tips for traveling with your pet

HOUSTON - If you're considering bringing your pet along on your next travel adventure, it's important to do your research ahead of time.

"You definitely want to call or look on the airline that you're traveling with to see their specific pet rules. For example with Southwest, they only accept six animals on one flight. So, you want to make sure you book as soon as you know you want to take your pet with you, because you don't want to be stuck on that flight without your furry friend," said Budget Travel Expert, Deidre Mathis.

