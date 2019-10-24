This holiday season give the gift of glasses at Houston's Cassidy Optical

HOUSTON - Get an early start on your holiday shopping and take advantage of the discounts included with the Holiday Shopping Card benefiting the American Cancer Society.

And if you don't know what to give your loved ones this Christmas, eyewear is the way to go.

From sunglasses to outdoor and hunting glasses, there's a style for everyone on your list.

Kim Fleeman, owner of Cassidy Optical, stopped by "Houston Life" to show us great holiday gift ideas for everyone.

"We have the hunting packages and you have the Costa that you wear out for your water sports. The hunting package that we have, you can get your prescription, you can use it for everything," said Fleeman.

Besides sunglasses, cases to store glasses are another popular gift idea.

"We really upped our game as far as nice fashionable cases, especially for women. For men, it's kind of black and brown and leather. We have the fun cases from Spartina, and then some that have fun sayings on. Those make great stocking stuffers," said Fleeman.

Cassidy Optical has a special offer. If you use the holiday shopping card now through Nov. 3, you can get 20% off a complete pair of prescription glasses or sunglasses.

