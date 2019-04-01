The weight loss program that's tailored to your needs

HOUSTON - Whether you're just starting out, or you simply need to eliminate stubborn problem areas, everyone's weight loss journey is different, and that's why Innovative Lasers of Houston offers a customized program.
"Based on the goals and target areas, we determine a plan specifically right for them," said CEO, Laura Alexis.
Innovative Lasers of Houston is offering a special for Houston Life viewers, call 281-888-3094 to receive six sessions for $1,200.
Plus, an additional three sessions free if you mention you saw them on "Houston Life."
This offer is valid for the first 100 callers.
Schedule a free consultation online at www.innovativelasersofhouston.com.
This article is sponsored by Innovative Lasers of Houston.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.