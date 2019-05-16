The top toys for summer fun

HOUSTON - School's almost out, so if you need a little help keeping the kids entertained during those long summer days, Learning Express has you covered!

Here's a list of the items featured in the segment above:

Inflatable Art Easel with Paints

Can be used indoors or outdoors

Paint directly on the easel and then hose or wipe down for easy clean up

Ages 3+, $34.99

Ollyball

Play ball in the house

This 12 inch ball absorbs impact

You can color the outside cover

This is for ALL ages and is much like a balloon, $14.99

Bling2O Goggles

Assorted goggles with lashes, rhinestones and more.

Ages 6+ $21.99

Squishmallows

They are a variety of sizes, 5in to 16in

Various styles, Flamingo, Octopus, Turtle and more

Snuggle up, use as a travel pillow, companion and lovey

Ages 0+ $12.99-21.99

Aqua Maze Marble Run

A waterproof play mat makes cleanup a breeze!

Ages 4+, $39.99

Summer Bridge Activities Workbooks

Help your child retain classroom skills during the summer with fun math, language arts and even fitness activities!

Ages 4+, $9.99 each

Door Pong

Ping Pong without the table

Invented by the 2017 Kidventor Contest Winner

Play with a friend or solo --- can attach to any doorframe

Ages 6+, $24.99

