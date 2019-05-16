The top toys for summer fun

HOUSTON - School's almost out, so if you need a little help keeping the kids entertained during those long summer days, Learning Express has you covered!
Here's a list of the items featured in the segment above:
Inflatable Art Easel with Paints
- Can be used indoors or outdoors
- Paint directly on the easel and then hose or wipe down for easy clean up
- Ages 3+, $34.99
Ollyball
- Play ball in the house
- This 12 inch ball absorbs impact
- You can color the outside cover
- This is for ALL ages and is much like a balloon, $14.99
Bling2O Goggles
- Assorted goggles with lashes, rhinestones and more.
- Ages 6+ $21.99
Squishmallows
- They are a variety of sizes, 5in to 16in
- Various styles, Flamingo, Octopus, Turtle and more
- Snuggle up, use as a travel pillow, companion and lovey
- Ages 0+ $12.99-21.99
Aqua Maze Marble Run
- A waterproof play mat makes cleanup a breeze!
- Ages 4+, $39.99
Summer Bridge Activities Workbooks
- Help your child retain classroom skills during the summer with fun math, language arts and even fitness activities!
- Ages 4+, $9.99 each
Door Pong
- Ping Pong without the table
- Invented by the 2017 Kidventor Contest Winner
- Play with a friend or solo --- can attach to any doorframe
- Ages 6+, $24.99
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.