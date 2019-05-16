Houston Life

The top toys for summer fun

Simple ways to keep the kids occupied while school's out!

HOUSTON - School's almost out, so if you need a little help keeping the kids entertained during those long summer days, Learning Express has you covered! 

 

Here's a list of the items featured in the segment above:

 

Inflatable Art Easel with Paints  

  • Can be used indoors or outdoors 
  • Paint directly on the easel and then hose or wipe down for easy clean up
  • Ages 3+, $34.99  

 

Ollyball 

  • Play ball in the house
  • This 12 inch ball absorbs impact 
  • You can color the outside cover
  • This is for ALL ages and is much like a balloon, $14.99  

 

Bling2O Goggles

  •  Assorted goggles with lashes, rhinestones and more. 
  •  Ages 6+  $21.99   

 

Squishmallows

  • They are a variety of sizes, 5in to 16in
  • Various styles, Flamingo, Octopus, Turtle and more  
  • Snuggle up, use as a travel pillow, companion and lovey
  • Ages 0+  $12.99-21.99 

 

Aqua Maze Marble Run 

  • A waterproof play mat makes cleanup a breeze! 
  • Ages 4+,  $39.99

 

Summer Bridge Activities Workbooks 

  • Help your child retain classroom skills during the summer with fun math, language arts and even fitness activities!
  • Ages 4+,  $9.99 each

 

Door Pong

  • Ping Pong without the table
  • Invented by the 2017 Kidventor Contest Winner
  • Play with a friend or solo --- can attach to any doorframe
  • Ages 6+, $24.99

 

