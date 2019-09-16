The Shakiba Report: Important money lessons to teach your kids

HOUSTON - Introducing the concept of money to our kids is a critical life skill.

Helping them learn the value of saving and managing money throughout their lifetime can be crucial information that will affect future spending habits.

Private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial, Trevor Shakiba, shares an age-by-age guide to help.

AGES 3-5: GRATIFICATION DELAY

"You may have to wait to buy something!"

This is a hard concept for everyone including adults

adults Wait and save up, then see if you still really want it

Activity: Set an achievable goal to buy a special toy and then celebrate their success.



AGES 6-10: SMART SPENDING HABITS

Money doesn't grow on trees, basically it's finite

Once you spend it, you don't automatically have more to spend

Activity: Give them some money in the grocery store and encourage them to make choices about which fruit to buy.



AGES 11-13: START SAVING ASAP

The time value of money and the miracle of compound interest

When you earn interest on the money you saved and on past interest

Activity: Do the math and then have them do it.



AGES 14-18: ANALYZE TOTAL COST OF COLLEGE

Show them how much you have saved up for them

Activity: Project out future student loans and debt payments.



AGES 18 AND UP: USING A CREDIT CARD

ONLY if you can pay it off every month

It's very easy to get caught up into credit card debt, especially without learning the lesson above

Could easily affect credit history with a few small mistakes

Activity: Review credit cards together and discuss what are appropriate charges. Also, emphasize cash reserves and begin to target a specific amount.



