The Queen Cora Orchestra performs on Houston Life

HOUSTON - Native Houstonian, Queen Cora Coleman's music career has taken her to over 40 countries.

She has collaborated with P!nk, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott to name a few.

Among her many career highlights, she has performed in two of the NFL's Super bowl halftime shows alongside Prince and Beyonce.

Get to know author, producer and international drummer, Queen Cora Coleman.

Q: How did the music journey begin for you?

A: I started playing the drums hitting on buckets in the back yard, grabbing the lower bar of wire hangers to hit on things or just making beats in class with a pencil.

I start playing marching drums in 9th grade, became section leader by 10th grade while also learning classical percussion instruments like timpani and glockenspiel. I started playing the drum set in 11th grade in the historic Kashmere High School Jazz Band under the direction of William Portis.

I excelled and really started taking music seriously.

I graduated valedictorian of my high school and chose Howard University to continue my formal studies.

I was the first female drum captain of the Thunder Machine section of the Howard University Showtime Marching Band and played in the District with The AMERICAN University Orchestra.

I had the privilege of playing at Metropolitan Baptist Church under Thomas Dixon Tyler, NOLAN Williams and fellow Howard Bison and gospel icon, Richard Smallwood. They expanded my approach to music and also extended me the invitation by Darin Atwater to play percussion on Richard Smallwood's album "Persuaded Live" in D.C., record with Tom Schuman of Jazz group, Spyro Gyra and Diane White's album "Say Yes."

I graduated from Howard and connected right into the industry thanks to music legends like Land Richards, Sekou Bunch, Zac Harmon, Gorden Campbell and Chris Hart.

In 2002, I battled and beat over 5000 drummers nationwide in the Guitar Center's annual Drum Off where I won a Jeep, thousands of dollars' worth of equipment and national recognition.

This visibility opened more endorsement opportunities, as well as an international DVD release with 3 distinguished industry drummer friends of mine called Kick, Snare, Hat, The Super Stars of Hip Hop and R&B Drumming.

It displays drumming performance and the life journey of drummers Aaron Spears (Usher/Ariana Grande), Gerald Heyward (Destiny's Child/Missy Elliot) and me.

Q: What is a regular day in the life of Queen Coleman?

A: I must admit, every day is an adventure. There is no day or week that has the same pattern but I love it. I have amazing, life changing experiences with dynamic world-influencers and have shared time and space with some of the greatest experts in media, production, photography, design, transportation, design and so much more that help make that happen.

I have had a great family infrastructure that really instilled confidence and the pursuit of excellence, valuing people no matter their craft, skill-set or socio-economic status.

I know that has been a huge impact on how I have prevailed even through turbulent times.

I have dealt with bullying and gender profiling, but I am clear about what I want to classify as "my life" so I try not to allow those efforts of devaluing to impact me.

I've been committed to journaling since I was in middle school and have progressively used it as an outlet to set goals and strategies towards the path of life I desire.

Interestingly enough, I have never actually pursued gigs. In some ways they have simply unfolded before me. It has been the development and maintenance of great relationships, being able to keep my word have helped me excel.

Q: What's your favorite part about what you do?

A: One of my favorite parts of my career would have to be the world travel.

So often, we take our normal day-to-day path through the neighborhood, to the grocery store, school, work or church and we engage with those who share our same path.

The awesome adventure of traveling is meeting and engaging with people from diverse parts of the world, with different life experiences and norms which is always a treat for me to explore and learn about.

Q: What has been the most memorable moment of your career?

A: The most memorable moment I've experienced in my career would have to be the Super Bowl halftime performance in 2017 with Prince Rogers Nelson.

In addition to it being one of the most regarded halftime shows in history, it serves as the most memorable, because out of all the options in the world, Prince chose to share his largest viewed performance with me.

Q: What may people not know about you?

A: I was competitive as a diver, swimmer and active in basketball, volleyball, softball and a lifeguard.

I produce and direct music videos and live shows. I am passionate about writing and health.

I have been honored and awarded as Distinguished Alumni of Howard University and served as Keynote Speaker for Howard's College of Fine Arts 2017 Commencement.

I have a Cyclical Mentorship Program at my alma maters: Kashmere High School, Howard University, as well as education partnerships in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Q: What's next for Queen Cora?

A: Aside from managing the national and international expansion of my shipping container construction company, Building Simple, Inc., I have more literature that I will certainly release as well as increasing the distribution of my Royal Apparel and eyewear.

2020 will include guest appearances on the world touring stage with Italian Icon, Zucchero, the 10-year anniversary of my presence as drummer and mentor with Beverly Bond's Black Girls Rock Awards, as well as more performances nationally and internationally with my Queen Cora Orchestra under the Grooving with the PROs Series.

