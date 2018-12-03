The meaning behind the Jewish holiday Hanukkah

HOUSTON - “Hanukkah is a time to get together with family and friends. We sing songs and eat latkes together,” said Rabbi Samantha Safran, of the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Center of Houston, who stopped by our studio to explain the eight-day Jewish holiday for everyone.

Rituals and traditions include lighting the menorah, starting with one candle on the first night and increasing each night until the eighth night. “Every night, we say a blessing when we light those candles. We also have something called a dreidel, which is a four-sided spinning top. We play games with it with gold coins,” said Safran.

Everyone is invited to take part in the Hanukkah festivities. There will be food, live music and crafts at the Jewish CultureFest at Levy Park on Sunday, Dec. 9. It’s a free event, open to the public.

