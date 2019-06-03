'The Hills' star Audrina Patridge talks motherhood, entrepreneurship, style

HOUSTON -

Life has changed quite a bit for Audrina Patridge since America first met her on MTV's reality show "The Hills."

She's a mother, a business owner, and her jeans... well, they're a little bit higher.

"One thing that has changed, those super low-cut jeans," said Patridge. "I don't think I'll ever wear those again!"

Patridge served as keynote speaker at this weekend's Create & Cultivate Style Summit at The Galleria, an event bringing female entrepreneurs together to network, learn and inspire.

"I wish that I had this when I was in my early 20s," said Patridge.

Patridge is the CEO of Prey Swim, a company that designs and sells swimsuits worldwide.

She said one of her early mistakes was going 50/50 with a partner who didn't know a lot about swimwear. She ended up having to buy them out.

"A lot of times you are going to fail. I just want people to know that just because you fail the first time, you learn from it. Failure is not a bad thing."

Five years into the business, and Patridge said she's worked out those major kinks.

She's now able to focus on expanding the brand, and life at home, making her daughter, 2-year-old Kirra, a priority.

"I want her to learn good work ethic. I want her to be an entrepreneur one day, too."

As for the relaunch of "The Hills" on June 24, she wasn't able to say much.

But she did tell us you'll be seeing a little bit of her entrepreneural life with Prey.

"I had a fashion show and a big party that we filmed. The whole behind the scenes - it's crazy. So you'll get a look behind the scenes of a fashion show."

The rest, I guess, is still unwritten. (Get it?!)

