If you are in search of a new furry friend, why not adoption?

Julie Kuenstle with Houston SPCA stops by our studio with Sweetie, a 5-month-old Chihuahua mix.

Sweetie does really good with cats. – Julie Kuenstle, Houston SPCA

For more information on how you can adopt Ivy, or any of her furry friends, click here to visit the Houston SPCA's website.

