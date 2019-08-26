Tex's Pet of the Week: Shin-Tao

HOUSTON - If you're interested in Shin-Tao, be prepared for a lot of grooming!
This 10-month-old dog is ready for adoption at the Houston SPCA.
They believe he could be a mix between a Shih Tzu and Pekingese.
"Great deposition. Just likes being around people," said Julie Kuenstle with the Houston SPCA.
Shin-Tao is also hypoallergenic, which means no shedding!
However, he will require more grooming, and in terms of care, would be considered high maintenance.
He's pretty good with a crate and traveling.
To learn more about pet adoptions, visit www.houstonspca.org.
This article is sponsored by the Houston SPCA.
