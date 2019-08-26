Tex's Pet of the Week: Shin-Tao

HOUSTON - If you're interested in Shin-Tao, be prepared for a lot of grooming!

This 10-month-old dog is ready for adoption at the Houston SPCA.

They believe he could be a mix between a Shih Tzu and Pekingese.

"Great deposition. Just likes being around people," said Julie Kuenstle with the Houston SPCA.

Shin-Tao is also hypoallergenic, which means no shedding!

However, he will require more grooming, and in terms of care, would be considered high maintenance.

He's pretty good with a crate and traveling.

To learn more about pet adoptions, visit www.houstonspca.org.

This article is sponsored by the Houston SPCA.

