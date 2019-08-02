Tex's Pet of the Week: Pepper

HOUSTON - Meet Pepper!

This kitten is only 3-months-old.

She’s available for adoption at the Houston SPCA.

"She's the most quiet one of her litter," said Julie Kuenstle with the Houston SPCA.

Pepper is pretty shy, but she isn't picky and is comfortable with sharing litter boxes.

If you already have a cat at home, it's a good idea to slowly introduce a kittie into the mix.

To learn more about pet adoptions, visit www.houstonspca.org.

This segment is sponsored by the Houston SPCA.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.