HOUSTON - Meet Tex’s pet of the week, Nick!

He is a 10-week-old Chihuahua searching for a forever home.

“Nick is full of energy, lots of energy, as you would expect for a puppy, so be prepared for shoes being chewed up, typical puppy stuff. But, we always want people to think about that and be sure you are ready a 100%,” said Julie Kuenstle, from the Houston SPCA, about the dog rescued from a hoarding case.

“Definitely needs somebody that can spend some time, do some training, but this is a great little dog,” she said.

For more information on how you can adopt Nick, click here to visit the Houston SPCA's website.

Sponsored by: the Houston SPCA!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.