HOUSTON - Meet Tex's Pet of the week, Loki!

Loki is a 3-month-old Chihuahua mix from an animal cruelty case.

He is a little shy at first, but is a ball of joy when he opens up.

At such a young age, it's going to be really easy to socialize Loki and will be a perfect first pet for a family." - Julie Kuenstle

For more information on how you can adopt Loki click here to visit the Houston SPCA's website.

