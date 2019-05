HOUSTON - Meet Tex’s Pet of the Week, Lois!

She is an 11-week-old kitten looking for a new home.

Julie Kuenstle with the Houston SPCA stops by with more information on how you can help Lois find a forever home.

We have so many unwanted litters." - Julie Kuenstle

For more information on how you can adopt Lois or any of her furry friends, click here to visit the Houston SPCA's website.

Sponsored by: the Houston SPCA!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.