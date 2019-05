Meet Tex's Pet of the week, George!

George is a 12-week-old pup with a great personality and also enjoys hugs.

George is very independent, [he] will give you a little hug and snuggle, but then likes to go off on his own and hang. – Julie Kuenstle, Houston SPCA.

For more information on how you can adopt George click here to visit the Houston SPCA's website.

Sponsored by: the Houston SPCA!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.