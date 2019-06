Meet Tex's Pet of the Week, Flora!

Flora is a four-month-old terrier mix ready to be adopted.

The Terrier mix came from a cruelty case, but with a little training she is ready for a new home.

She does have a little of a chill personality." -Julie Kuenstle, Houston SPCA.

For more information on how you can adopt Flora, click here to visit the Houston SPCA's website.

