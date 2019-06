HOUSTON - Meet Tex's Pet of the Week, Emma.

Emma is a 9-year-old Chihuahua mix looking for a new home.

If you're in search of a calm dog, then Emma is the perfect pet for adoption.

She just sits on my lap and just hangs." - Julie Kuenstle, Houston SPCA

