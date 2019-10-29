Texas Mattress Makers donates mattresses to children in need

HOUSTON - Texas Mattress Makers has teamed up with Houston Children's Charity's A Better Night's Sleep Program to make sure every child has a bed to sleep on at night. During the month of October, spend $500 or more for a bed, and they will donate a bed to a local child in need. If you mention Houston Life, they will donate two beds. They're also asking you to help them spread the word about this campaign on social media, using the #OneForOneBed. You can also donate directly to the cause or volunteer at one of their monthly bed distribution days.

