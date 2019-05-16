Texas Mattress Makers closes doors to honor true meaning of Memorial Day

HOUSTON - So many men and women have given their lives to help serve our country and ensure the freedoms we enjoy.

That's why our friends at Texas Mattress Makers are closing their doors this Memorial Day to focus on the true meaning of the day.

"Memorial Day is a day to remember the folks who have given their lives for this country," said Youval Meicler, veteran and owner of Texas Mattress Makers.

Meicler is encouraging people to take a few minutes to recognize those who's lives have been lost, as well as their families and friends, this Memorial Day.

He's also encouraging people to support Memorial Day Flowers, an organization dedicated to putting flowers on veteran gravesites.

You can donate to the Houston chapter of Memorial Day Flowers by visiting their Facebook page.

You can also volunteer to distribute flowers on Memorial Day as well. Volunteers are gathering at Houston National Cemetary on Monday, May 27, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sponsored by: Texas Mattress Makers

