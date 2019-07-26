Tex's Pet of the Week: Sophia

HOUSTON - Sophia is looking for her forever home.

Julie Kuenstle with the Houston SPCA says this 8-month-old chihuahua and whippet mix would be a great addition to any family with older children.

“Over the last year or so we’ve seen a lot of chihuahua mixes. We don’t really see purebred chihuahuas anymore,” Kuenstle said.

These dogs are quick and fast, but still a little fragile in terms of their frame.

Sophia could get up to at least 40 pounds.

To learn more about pet adoptions at the Houston SPCA, click here.

