Tex's Pet of the Week: Sarabi

HOUSTON - Sarabi is ready to find a new home.

She’s available for adoption at the Houston SPCA.

This pup is a 3-month-old Catahoula mix.

Julie Kuenstle with the Houston SPCA believes Sarabi is going to be a large dog, between 50 and 95 pounds.

This breed is known to have great personalities and be extremely loyal to their family members.

“She is all ready to go, and has her microchip, and the latest vaccinations,” Kuenstle said.

To learn more about pet adoptions at the Houston SPCA, visit their website at www.houstonspca.org.

This article is sponsored by the Houston SPCA.

