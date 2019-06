HOUSTON - Meet Tex’s Pet of the Week, Pringles.

Pringles is a 4-year-old Chihuahua/Jack Russel Mix.

"We don't know a whole lot about Pringles, because he came from a hoarder case," explained Julie Kuenstle with the Houston SPCA.

This dog is looking for a loving, caring and patient home.

For more information on how you can adopt Pringles, visit www.houstonspca.org.

This article is sponsored by the Houston SPCA.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.