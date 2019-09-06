Tex's Pet of the Week: Gio

HOUSTON - Gio came to the Houston SPCA by owner surrender.

The 5-month-old terrier mix was brought there because his owners couldn't keep him in their apartment.

He's super friendly and will make a great family pet.

The Houston SPCA wants to encourage pet owners to contact them if they are thinking about making the tough decision to surrender a pet.

"So please make an appointment, give us a call, we want to help and we'll figure out how to help," said Julie Kuenstle with the Houston SPCA.

They want to remind everyone that leaving a pet inside a box outside of the Houston SPCA or any animal shelter is actually considered animal cruelty and is against the law.

Anyone looking for a new pet should visit the Houston SPCA online or in-person to get to know the animals that are available for adoption.

"We don't know a lot of history for most of the animals that come into our care, but you could spend time in our get acquainted spaces and you'll start to see their personality come out," Kuenstle explains.

For more information on pet adoptions, visit www.houstonspca.org.

The Houston SPCA is located at 7007 Old Katy Road, Houston, TX 77024.

They are open weekdays, Monday - Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, and on Saturday & Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(713) 869-SPCA (7722)

24-hour injured animal rescue - (713)-880-HELP (4357)

This article is sponsored by the Houston SPCA.

