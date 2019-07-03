Tex's Pet of the Week: Felicity

Meet Felicity! She's a 3-month-old German Shepherd Mix.

This pup is available for adoption at the Houston SPCA.

If you’re looking for a really calm dog, this is one, but you have to be ready for a puppy, explained Julie Kuenstle with the Houston SPCA.

Felicity was brought to the Houston SPCA from a case of animal cruelty.

She's very comfortable in public and loves to play with kids.

She would make a great family dog.

To learn more about pet adoptions, visit www.houstonspca.org.

This article is sponsored by the Houston SPCA.

