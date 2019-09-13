Tex's Pet of the Week: Bandit

HOUSTON - This 8-month-old cutie is ready for adoption at the Houston SPCA.

Bandit is a terrier mix and would make for a great pet.

He loves people and really connects with them, but isn't too fond of other dogs.

"Bandit was rescued by one of our animal cruelty investigators, Jess, from a hoarding situation," said Julie Kuenstle with the Houston SPCA.

If you're interested in adopting a pet, you can meet them and play with them in the get acquainted spaces at the Houston SPCA.

For more information on pet adoptions, visit www.houstonspca.org.

The Houston SPCA is located at 7007 Old Katy Road, Houston, TX 77024.

They are open weekdays, Monday - Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, and on Saturday & Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(713) 869-SPCA (7722)

24-hour injured animal rescue - (713)-880-HELP (4357)

This article is sponsored by the Houston SPCA.

