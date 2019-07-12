Tex's Pet of the Week: Bailey

Meet Bailey! She's a 9-week-old shepherd mix looking for a new home.

She's available for adoption at the Houston SPCA.

Julie Kuenstle with the Houston SPCA says Bailey will grow to be a large dog.

She's actually one of five puppies that came in with their mama through a cruelty case," said Kuenstle.

Bailey was then cared for by a foster family, before making her way to the adoption floor.

