HOUSTON - The High-Tech Texan, Michael Garfield, shares his top picks for tech products that make your life easier during the summer months.

See below for items featured in this segment:

Eagle Creek National Geographic Guide Series Travel Bag

Guardzilla Outdoor 360 HD Camera

B-hyve WiFi Smart Faucet Timer

PhotoSpring Digital Photo Frame

SleepPhones

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.