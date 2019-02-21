Take a break from business at Hotel Sorella Citycentre

HOUSTON - It's hard to imagine relaxing in the heart of Houston's bustling Energy Corridor, until you stumble upon Hotel Sorella.

The luxury hotel has 244 rooms of all sizes available within walking distance of dozens of shops, restaurants and entertainment.

"Think of this as a one stop shop," said General Manager Juan Flores. "You come into the hotel and have all the amenities that Citycentre has to offer - from a movie theater to Lifetime Fitness to all the great restaurants in our area."

Hotel Sorella has meeting and event spaces available, as well as a restaurant, Radio Milano.

You may enjoy your short-term stay so much that you decide to sign a lease!

They have several luxury condos available for long-term lease.

Fore more information on Hotel Sorella, you can visit their website.

