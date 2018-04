HOUSTON - Right now is the time to plan summer getaways. Melanie Fish from HomeAway.com shares some suggestions on where to travel to this summer.

Click below to learn more about vacation homes featured in this segment.

Florida Panhandle

Breckenridge

San Diego

Four Corners, Florida

Seattle

Sponsored by HomeAway.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.