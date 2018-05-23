Summer Beauty Hacks

HOUSTON - Rachel Gower and Connie Cordova from The Upper Hand Salon reveal their top beauty hacks for summertime.

See below for the products featured during the segment.

- Style Edit Root Concealer, $14.25 At Walmart

- Style Edit Root Touch Up, $13.35 At Walmart

- TAN-LUXE, $49 At Sephora

- L'Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion, $14.00 At Ulta

- DL Row High-Def Finishing Powder, $42 At The Upper Hand Salons

- Coola Setting Spray With SPF 30, $36 At J.Crew

- Sleep Styler Hail Curlers, $19.88

