Spruce up your home this holiday season

HOUSTON - The countdown to Christmas is on! From carpet to tile, and even upholstery, if you need to get your home ready for holiday gatherings, Dirt Free Carpet Cleaning promises to help you get things in order.

"The amazing way this cleans dirt, grease, grime, is with a super water that's altered, nobody else has that [...]," says Aubrey Thoede.

To get in on the special offer and for more information call 281-347-8373, or click here.

Sponsored by Dirt Free Carpet Cleaning

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.