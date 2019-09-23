Spring mom creates over-the-top homecoming mums

HOUSTON - It's crunch time for Misty Odenweller.

She's the mom behind Mumstrocities by Misty, a custom mum company dedicated to making unique homecoming mums and garters.

This is a popular tradition for Texas high school students. Mums and garters are usually exchanged with homecoming dates. They're personalized with their interests and lots of school spirit.

Traditionally, a freshman mum features one large white flower in the middle, a sophomore has a double, and juniors/seniors have triple or quad flowers.

The white, gold and silver combinations are usually reserved for seniors.

Odenweller is known for her asymmetrical designs, complete with custom-dyed feather boas, perfectly accessorized teddy bears and braided ribbons. She even created a cascading boa puff for a mum she made last year.

Odenweller works year around on these creations, prepping bows, tying ribbons and making braids.

When it comes to the trends, she's seeing more requests for monograms and personalized touches.

"Braids, 10-inch mums, they are all huge and trending these days… and custom-cut names and lettering are huge these days, said Odenweller.

During homecoming season, she's tucked away in her craft room, known as her mum-dom, working up to 18 hours a day to keep up with all of her orders.

She started receiving orders for this year's season back in March.

But this is more than just a business for Odenweller, it's a ministry.

She's been able to support some causes she passionate about with her work.

"I had so much fun doing it, that I decided to turn it into a service project, and I started doing it to make funds for our tuition assistance ministry for Northland Christian School, and from there it grew into a ministry," said Odenweller.

Now in her ninth homecoming season, Odenweller is making mums for girls across Texas and the country. She's even shipped out an order to Illinois.

These mums are so big, she recommends girls wear them around their necks, like a necklace.

For the garters, her designs include a bandana to help the guys tie them around their arms.

Her mums and garters start at $120, but the prices vary when adding personalized upgrades or add-ons.

Odenweller understands that everyone's budgets are different, but she's committed to giving clients the most mum for their money.

She's currently booked with orders through Oct. 11, but will be available after that for the rest of homecoming season.

