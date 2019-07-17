Space historian shares 5 things you didn't know about the Apollo 11 moon mission

HOUSTON - The historic Apollo 11 mission is often remembered by Neil Armstrong's famous words, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."

In honor of the 50th anniversary, "Apollo 11: First Steps Edition” is sharing never-before-seen footage on the big screen.

Robert Pearlman, space historian and founder of collectSPACE.com, served as a historical advisor on the film.

5 things you might not know about the Apollo 11 mission

1. Buzz Aldrin’s mother had a unique connection to the mission Buzz would later fly, by way of her maiden name. Her maiden name was "Moon."

2. Neil was famously the first human to walk on the moon. Buzz Aldrin was the first to wear a watch, take communion and relieve himself on the moon.

3. During the Apollo 11 mission, Buzz Aldrin used a felt-tip pen to fix a broken circuit breaker, ensuring he and Neil Armstrong would make it home safely.

4. Contrary to popular belief the following products were not created by the space program: Velcro, Tang, Duct Tape or WD-40. However, they were used by astronauts in space!

5. The spacecraft call signs for the Apollo 10 mission were Charlie Brown and Snoopy.

You can watch Pearlman's full interview on "Houston Life" below.

You can see “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition” at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

