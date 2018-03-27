Sneezing, Wheezing And Itchy Eyes? Allergy Season's Here

HOUSTON - Medical Director of SignatureCare Emergency Center at the Montrose location, Dr. Samar Yusuf shares when it's best to visit when it comes to allergies.

Check out the location nearest you during the month of April, mention "Houston Life" and receive a gift card and a free tour.



5 opened locations: Sugar Land, The Heights, Memorial, Montrose, Stafford and West Chase location is opening April 2018.

Sponsored by: SignatureCare Emergency Center

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.