Singer-songwriter Pat Byrne performs on Houston Life

HOUSTON - He's a talented musician known for winning "The Voice" in Ireland, in 2012. He performed at South By Southwest earlier this year, and he was named Austin American Statesman Artist of the month of April. Singer-songwriter, Pat Byrne performs "You Talk".

You can catch him live Thursday at Coffee House Live at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m., there's no cover but donations are accepted.

Watch the segment above for a sneak peek of Byrne's performance.

