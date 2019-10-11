Shop some of Houston's best closets for a cause

HOUSTON - This annual fashion event helps fight human trafficking in the Houston area.

During Conscious Couture's 4th Annual Fashion Fights Trafficking Benefit, shoppers have the chance to buy high-fashion pieces from New York Fashion Week designers and the personal closets of some of Houston's biggest style influencers at deep discounts.

Houston Life's own Courtney Zavala is one of the featured Style Bosses, who will be selling items from her own closet.

We bring your items out, you sell them, we give a portion of our proceeds to Elijah Rising, this year through our ticket sales. It's going to be a lot of fun," explains Erica Molett, founder of Conscious Couture.

This event benefits Elijah Rising, a local non-profit dedicated to raising awareness about human trafficking and providing outreach, shelter and recovery for Houston-area survivors.

The sale opens on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at CITYCENTRE Houston (in the former Charming Charlie store between Texas de Brazil and H&M).

Shop & Sip general admission tickets are $25 each and includes the shopping experience, fashion demos and a signature cocktail.

VIP tickets are $60 each and includes brunch at International Smoke, Style Boss panels, early shopping access, cocktails and a special gift.

For more information, visit www.consciouscouture.net.

