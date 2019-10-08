Sheldon ISD sharpens middle school minds through STEM academies

HOUSTON - In this week's Cool Schools Weekly Spotlight, we're featuring Sheldon ISD and their innovative middle school STEM academies. The program is entering its third year of helping students hone their science, technology engineering and math skills.

Students in the grade six STEM lab designed a therapeutic toy for a child with cerebral palsy. They've also designed and modeled alternative energy sources, as well as evaluated options for reducing energy consumption.

The seventh and eighth grade STEM labs will include Engineering Action Labs. These labs will give students hands-on experience with 3D printing, robotics, pneumatics, electronics, alternative energy, flight technology, energy and power, computer graphics and animations and much more.



For more stories and information about Houston-area public school districts click here.

This article is sponsored by the Go Public Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.