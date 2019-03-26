Shawn Sounds and Hannah Kay from NBC's 'The Voice' are making Houston proud

HOUSTON - After getting four chair turns on The Voice’s blind auditions,Shawn Sound, who is a teacher by day and a singer by night, keeps electrifying the judges. He beat out teammate Matthew Johnson in last night's Battle Round, when coach John Legend named him the winner of the battle and allowed him to move on to the Knockout Rounds.

“You feel good, because you keep advancing and still moving forward in the process, but the stakes are higher and it’s one thing to bond with your teammates and then immediately having to go against them,” said Sound, who teaches keyboarding at Lewis Middle School in the Aldine Independent School District.

“I sing in my classroom all the time, hence the reason why I’m here. I was singing in my classroom and I posted the video and it went viral and so many people were just attracted to the idea that he’s a singing teacher and he performs in his classroom. I just incorporate music so much in my classroom that people love it and it kind of went crazy and haywire,” said Sounds.

Hannah Kay, an 18-year-old from Magnolia, is waiting for her turn to shine in the battle rounds.

She already impressed Blake Shelton during her blind audition. He pick her out to be part of his team after she sang Loretta Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Lynn publicly acknowledged her on her Facebook page.

“She posted twice about me. I was in tears. I think I cried for about two and a half hours because she is someone I have looked up to and literally praised my entire life,” said Kay, who, by the age of 15, was making $1,200 a month singing around her hometown.

But she knows what it's liked to not get chair turns. She auditioned last year for “The Voice” and was not picked.

“I almost quit music entirely because I thought I was not good enough. It was hard. I almost quit and then they called me back and said, 'Hey, can you come back and audition for season 16?' I was, like, ‘Can I think about it?’ And then I was, like, ‘If I don’t, then I’ll never know. What if I go and I actually get a chair turn?’ And I’m so glad that I went back,” said Kay.

